New Year's Day rush hour at Hawke's Bay maternity wing

Hawke's Bay Hospital, where five New Year babies were born by just after 7am on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Parents in Hawke's Bay weren't wasting any time awaiting their new arrivals at Hawke's Bay in hospital in Hastings.

Staff reported that five babies were born at the hospital in the first seven hours and 10 minutes of 2022 – three girls and two boys.

The first was Juni Beatrix Kang, born at 1.23am, a daughter for Chloe Kang and husband Seungmin.

But Juni wasn't the first in New Zealand, an honour thought to have gone to Percí Luau Jackson-Matthews, born just over an hour earlier, at 12.22am, to Sapphron Jackson at Waitākere Hospital, West Auckland.