The winning wines from the region are:
- Church Road, Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
- Squawking Magpie, The Chatterer Merlot Cabernet 2022
- Church Road, Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Villa Maria, Private Bin Merlot Hawke’s Bay 2024
- Church Road, McDonald Syrah 2021
Church Road’s McDonald Syrah also took out the Champion Red Wine in the Top of the Drops section of the awards, with the judges calling it a bold, supple syrah, packed with dark berry fruit and spice.
“This year’s Top 50 is a celebration of diversity, discovery, and deliciousness,” said judging chair Jen Parr.
“From bold reds and elegant whites to vibrant rosés and festive bubbles, there’s something here for every taste and every occasion.”