Judges sniff, sip, and pick the winning wines at the 2025 New World Wine Awards.

Hawke’s Bay wines have continued to impress at this year’s New World Wine Awards.

The 2025 awards saw more than 1000 wines from New Zealand and around the globe go head-to-head in a rigorous blind-tasting test.

Judged by an elite panel of independent wine experts, the 50 winning bottles were chosen based on aroma, flavour, balance, and value – without any labels or price cues.

This resulted in a curated list of 50 outstanding wines, all selling for under $30 and exclusive to New World supermarkets.

Of this year’s winners, three Hawke’s Bay wineries managed to score five spots in the top 50, with Church Road securing three spots and Squawking Magpie and Villa Maria each claiming one.