Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New World Wine Awards 2025: Hawke’s Bay wineries score five top-50 spots

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Judges sniff, sip, and pick the winning wines at the 2025 New World Wine Awards.

Judges sniff, sip, and pick the winning wines at the 2025 New World Wine Awards.

Hawke’s Bay wines have continued to impress at this year’s New World Wine Awards.

The 2025 awards saw more than 1000 wines from New Zealand and around the globe go head-to-head in a rigorous blind-tasting test.

Judged by an elite panel of independent wine experts, the 50 winning bottles were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save