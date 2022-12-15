Thefts and attempted thefts have been on the rise at Dannevirke New World. Photo / Leanne Warr

An increase in thefts at New World Dannevirke has prompted a warning from the shop’s owner.

A recent post on the shop’s social media asked shoppers not to be offended if staff asked to look through bags at the checkout, which included backpacks, duffel bags and large purses.

The post warned that staff were vigilant and the shop’s CCTV system would pick up on suspicious activity.

The post also asked shoppers not to pack their groceries into reusable bags while browsing the store, and to instead wait until the goods were paid for.

Owner Bruce Jenkins said the thefts and attempted thefts put a lot of pressure on really hard-working, dedicated people who did so much for the Dannevirke community.

He said staff at Shires had sleepless nights during their busiest time of the year due to a break-in that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

A donation box collecting for Hato Hone St John Ambulance was the only thing stolen, but a lot of damage was done in the process when the person forced their way in through the front doors.

“It’s sad that a few dishonest people ruin it for everyone else,” he said.

New World Dannevirke gave away hundreds of dollars of groceries every week to the two local foodbanks and supported numerous other organisations with their fundraising efforts, Jenkins said.

“Some people just don’t understand what side their bread is buttered on or what businesses like ours do for the community.”

Christmas was also the busiest period for the shop, and he wanted to focus on the positive things happening in the community.

Any shoplifters would be trespassed for at least two years and referred to police. That meant they would have to shop out of town for their groceries.