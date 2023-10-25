View 22 300 by David McGeorge

Opinion

We have some exciting new exhibitions and workshops coming up at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) for your enjoyment as we head towards the “Silly Season”.

We are delighted to welcome the Print Council of Aotearoa NZ’s this week with their newest exhibition All Square. This exhibition challenges printmakers to share their different skills and processes within the parameters of a 300 x 300mm unframed square of paper.

PCANZ is a national, non-profit organisation supporting and promoting printmaking across all regions of New Zealand.

It is an inclusive organisation with a membership that includes a wide range of ages and ethnicities, with a current membership of more than 300 artists.

Members’ work encompasses the full spectrum of printmaking from traditional and contemporary to experimental. Come along to the Print Council’s opening event in our Main Gallery on Friday October 27 at 5pm, all welcome.

We are pleased to welcome artist Mark Haydock to the Small Gallery this October, for his exhibition An Introduction.

Mark is inspired by the emotional connections that paintings can make, striving to engage with the imagination when producing his work, paintings that are whimsical and moody, and that reflect the drama of a scene. He is inspired by several art movements including realism, symbolism and the secession movement, impressionism, and art nouveau, all of which have been important in his creative development.

Mark says: “A picture can have several meanings, and that experience can be different or similar for everyone. I like to include patterns and floral elements within my work. I am also very interested in how humans engage with their environment, so I tend to paint the human figures engaging with the environment they are in.

“As a young man, I took plenty of inspiration from the draftsmanship of the Renaissance painters. I work best with mediums such as charcoal and graphite, black ink, and oil-based paint. I am always excited and interested in trying new mediums as part of my artistic growth.”

Mark Haydock with a selection of his artworks.





Creativity is flowing in the CAN workshop this spring

Heather Wedd is bringing her popular workshop back to Napier again on Sunday, November 5. In this end-to-end workshop you will learn how to safely cut glass, deconstruct a bottle, and use a microwave kiln to create bespoke pieces of jewellery and ornaments to take home. Safety is of utmost importance and therefore this class is restricted to ages 16+, places are limited, email bookings@thecan.co.nz or visit our website to book your spot and learn the magic of microwave kiln glass art.

We are delighted to announce Ema Frost is bringing her Kintsugi workshop back to CAN this November. She will be holding her popular workshops on Saturday, November 25 in the Creative Arts Napier workshop. Ema’s workshop is on the ancient Japanese art form where you fix broken pottery with gold – making its imperfections its beauty. If you’ve ever wanted to try Kintsugi, this workshop is for you. Visit www.emafrost.com to book.

We are so happy to welcome back Izumi Edmonds with her Art of Sushi Making workshop. Japanese sushi is a totally tasty lunchbox option for kids, this is a creative cooking class to learn how sushi is made, have a go at rolling it yourself using the special mats, and take home a healthy snack, yum.

Izumi is an expert in the area of Japanese culture, arts, and food. She will show you the best technique for preparing, rolling, and cutting your own batch of Japanese sushi to share and/or take home. All ingredients are included. bookings@thecan.co.nz to book yourself, and your kids 7+ if accompanied by a paying adult, for this tasty workshop.

Calling all makers. Register your interest as a vendor for our Summer Market. We are offering an opportunity to place your market arts and products in CAN for five weeks over December and into January as part of our popular Summer Market. Our market’s main point of difference for makers, the CAN team does all the selling for you, seven days a week. Please contact bookings@thecan.co.nz for further information.