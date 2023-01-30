New Te Kura Kaiawhina joins the team

Kim Cook and Te Kura Lead Chris Karaitiana. Photo / Supplied

On Monday, January 23, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated welcomed Kim Cook who will be joining the ‘Te Kura’ team as the Kaiāwhina.

Kim will work alongside ‘Te Kura’ lead Chris Karaitiana and Programme Coordinator Melanie Humphries. Her role will be focused on providing support to the whānau who are engaged with the programme.

Te Kura is a Ngāti Kahungunu approach to Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, which is a New Zealand police initiative that encourages collaboration with iwi and other agencies to reduce family harm within Māori communities.

The programme has been running in Kahungunu for more than 12 months and has made significant progress to the way police work with our whānau. Kim will add value to the team’s efforts.





Introducing Kim Cook

Ko Whakapunaki te maunga

Ko Te Wairoa Hopupu Honengenenge Matangi Rau te awa

Ko Takitimu te waka

Ko Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairoa toku iwi

Ko Ngati Pahauwera te hapu

Ko Ruataniwha me Taihoa nga Marae

Ko Kim Cook ahau

Kim hails from Kahungunu ki Te Waiora and has 19 years of work experience in numerous government departments including the Ministry of Social Development Work and Income, NZ Transport Agency, the NZ Defence Force, and the Department of Corrections where she last worked.

Kim served in the NZ Army from 1999 – 2003 where she met her husband and they have a lovely young family.

At Kim’s mihi whakatau, her parents shared that they also work for the Department of Corrections and with retirement just around the corner, they are pleased that Kim has moved into this new role with the iwi where she can influence and support whānau in a more positive way.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive Chrissie Hape is pleased to see the progression of Te Kura and welcomed Kim and her family to our tari. Fifteen police and agency representatives came to Kim’s whakatau to join the iwi in welcoming Kim into her new role.

Although Te Kura is still relatively new, Chris and Mel have made significant progress in building the partnerships between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc, police and local agencies who are involved in supporting whānau such as Dove Hawke’s Bay and Women’s Refuge. Kim will take the relationship to a new level as she represents the voice of whānau in their inter-agency hui.