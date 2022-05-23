Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New Taradale indoor arena 75 per cent complete but yet to hit fundraising goal

4 minutes to read
Regional Indoor Sports & Event Centre Trust chairman Craig Waterhouse says the Taradale centre will be the third largest of its kind in NZ and see half a million visitors a year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Regional Indoor Sports & Event Centre Trust chairman Craig Waterhouse says the Taradale centre will be the third largest of its kind in NZ and see half a million visitors a year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A new $20 million dedicated community indoor sports arena being built in Taradale
is 75 per cent complete, with another $3.5 million funding needed as of May.

The currently unnamed facility behind Pettigrew Green Arena

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.