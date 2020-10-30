New shelves for booklovers

Paul Majboroda in his new Minton Booklovers' store in lower Emerson St.

Paul Majboroda's pathway to owning a bookshop is possibly something you wouldn't even read about, but it may just be the stuff of a bestseller.

For now though, Minton Booklovers, with Paul at the helm, is settling into its new premises in lower Emerson St, right across the road from his old store which opened last year.

Paul as a youngster always envisaged owning a bookshop when he "got older" but went off that idea with the advent of Amazon and Kindle.

"But I came back around after seeing the stylish second-hand shops in the USA. I thought to myself that instead of a shop selling new books, the way to go would be to start a second-hand bookshop that would be different from the standard New Zealand version," he says.

Before that boyhood dream became reality, Paul had managed to cram in a lot of living, including joining the army and moving to Singapore, where he trained in the jungles of Malaysia and spent his downtime absorbing all that the Asian nightlife had to offer.

"It was a great period for my growth as I ended up as a section leader at 20 with a group of guys up to 30 years of age."

After returning to New Zealand, Paul left the army and embarked on life in the US, settling for two years in Los Angeles.

"I did a number of things as you do when you are that age and not taking anything too seriously — I had a lot of fun."

Back in New Zealand again and still only 24 years old, he went into a business partnership which he describes as a total disaster.

"I really had no idea what we were doing. But I look at it now as the turning point in my life — it was time to start getting serious."

Getting serious for Paul meant revisiting an earlier career option, so at the age of 27 he began a law degree at Otago University. After graduating, Paul returned to the NZ Army as an officer and lawyer.

"I held a number of interesting positions over the years as I progressed, including being the New Zealand national contingent lawyer for an East Timor rotation, lecturing at Massey University, prosecuting courts-martial and rules of engagement briefings, etc. I eventually got to the position where I was being posted as a Lieutenant Colonel back into HQNZDF in Wellington as a deputy director in military law."

Paul says he found himself at a juncture.

"I had to make a decision or I would stay in HQ in Wellington for the rest of my career. Instead, I left and went in a completely different direction."

He obtained a green card and emigrated to the US, leaving his law career behind and starting a business which he built up over 10 years, before selling it and moving back to New Zealand two years ago.

Paul says nothing in his past would necessarily indicate he would end up owning a bookshop.

"I did, however, start reading politics at 8 years of age and have been an avid reader ever since. It was my love and passion for books, combined with my vision for what the shop could be like, that led me to the shop."

Paul is still an avid reader, a habit which makes owning the bookshop a perfect fit.

"I read around six books at once. Rather than reading one particular type of book, or reading one book from start to finish, I will have an eclectic mix of six books that I will read part of each day. They are wide and varying in subject matter and across fiction and non-fiction. I like to keep the mind alive and inquisitive and find that this approach accommodates that need."

Paul says Minton Booklovers is set up in the same vein as shops he visited in the US.

"I had a vision of wanting the shop to be stylish and welcoming to everyone, stocking quality and clean books."

His shift across the street was "purely a business decision".

"The old shop was proving popular and I was selling a large number of books so I started thinking about offering more stock. I needed more space and modern premises for what I was envisaging. The new shop has an extra 40 bookcases which means almost three times as many books to offer customers."

The new shop has been busy since opening with a number of repeat customers from all over the North Island popping in.

"They take great pride in pulling out their loyalty cards every few months when they are in town."

Paul says Minton Booklovers is not a $2 type store and he is always on the lookout for books.

"I get a lot of comments about how people love the feel and ambience of the shop — they get a great vibe. Many of them commented that the shop is probably the most stylish second-hand bookshop in New Zealand."

He says the best part of owning the shop is hearing people express happiness and seeing the joy in the faces of book people.

"Also, just having the general interaction on books or any other wide topic with people whether they are regular customers or visitors from out of town."

He believes Minton Booklovers is a good fit for the Napier CBD.

"It adds something to lower Emerson Street and, as a destination shop, will draw people in. I have customers from all over the North Island who ask me whether I will open a shop in their town and make a point of coming in every time they are in Napier."

Paul says his passion for books is second to none.

"For me, helping people find a book is not a job, it's a joy."

■ For more information phone Paul on 06 833 6232