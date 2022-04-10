Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

New seawall in Hawke's Bay to cost those affected $220,000 each

4 minutes to read
Resident Clarissa Mora looking at the erosion caused by shingle being washed out to sea along the stretch of coast where a seawall is proposed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Resident Clarissa Mora looking at the erosion caused by shingle being washed out to sea along the stretch of coast where a seawall is proposed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A new seawall proposed for Haumoana will cost impacted property owners about $220,000 each - but one resident says it's needed to protect the seaside homes.

Last year, a new rock wall was completed in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.