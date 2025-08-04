Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Puketapu Bridge’s name is a nod to its history

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Driving on the Mōteo Bridge over the Tūtaekurī River on May 16, 1920. Photo / Leslie Adkin, gift of G.L. Adkin Estate, 1964, Te Papa (A.005955)

Driving on the Mōteo Bridge over the Tūtaekurī River on May 16, 1920. Photo / Leslie Adkin, gift of G.L. Adkin Estate, 1964, Te Papa (A.005955)

A nod to the history of the original Puketapu Bridge will be reflected in its new name – the Mōteo-Puketapu Bridge.

Preparations continue to open the new bridge at Puketapu on August 23.

In 1906, when it was first opened as a swing bridge, it was called the Mōteo Bridge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save