Driving on the Mōteo Bridge over the Tūtaekurī River on May 16, 1920. Photo / Leslie Adkin, gift of G.L. Adkin Estate, 1964, Te Papa (A.005955)

New Puketapu Bridge’s name is a nod to its history

A nod to the history of the original Puketapu Bridge will be reflected in its new name – the Mōteo-Puketapu Bridge.

Preparations continue to open the new bridge at Puketapu on August 23.

In 1906, when it was first opened as a swing bridge, it was called the Mōteo Bridge as it was primarily built to enable children at Mōteo to safely cross the Tūtaekurī River to get to school.

Later, when a more permanent structure was built and opened in 1963, it became more commonly known as the Puketapu Bridge, or sometimes Vicarage Bridge reflecting one of its approaches off Vicarage Rd.

The joining of the names reflects the rejoining of the communities cut off when the bridge washed away during Cyclone Gabrielle.