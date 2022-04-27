Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

New Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber aims high

4 minutes to read
After 26 years as the chairman of Ngati Kahungunu, Ngahiwi Tomoana has been beaten in Iwi elections by Hastings District Councillor Bayden Barber.

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

New iwi chairman Bayden Barber aims to build on the groundwork laid by predecessor Ngahiwi Tomoana and develop kotahitanga for Ngāti Kahungunu.

Barber is only the second person to fill the role of Ngāti Kahungunu

