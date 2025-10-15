Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New HBRC councillor wants chair role: ‘I’m not there to be an ornament’

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Newly elected Hawke’s Bay Regional councillor Louise Parsons says she has a clear plan of what she wants to achieve in her first term.

Newly elected Hawke’s Bay Regional councillor Louise Parsons says she has a clear plan of what she wants to achieve in her first term.

Newly elected Hawke’s Bay Regional councillor Louise Parsons has set her sights on the top spot at the table.

“I’m not there to be an ornament. I want to be chair or at least deputy, and I have the capabilities to do it,” Parsons said.

“I’ve got a clear mandate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save