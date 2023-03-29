New Hastings Lotto millionaire plans to use winnings to aid Cyclone Gabrielle recovery

A Hastings woman has claimed $1 million from a winning Lotto First Division ticket sold at Pak n Save Hastings, and plans to use some winnings to aid with Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts. PHOTO / FILE

A Hastings woman has claimed a $1 million Lotto First Division win and plans to use some winnings to aid with Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Pak n Save Hastings for the draw on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, checked her ticket in a store last Friday before the draw on Saturday and was shocked to find out she had won $1 million.

“I was at the store and thought I may as well check my ticket at the terminal,” the woman said. “I thought I’d won $1,000 and was happy with that, but when I took it to the counter to confirm, the retail operator’s eyes went as round as the moon. She said, ‘I think you’ve just won $1 million.’,” she said.

“I just about fainted and couldn’t stop crying.”

She called her partner and children immediately after filling out the prize claim form to share the news

“My other half asked me if I was still going to work,” she laughed.

“I replied, ‘Of course.’”

In addition to paying off her mortgage and helping her family, the woman is looking forward to using her winnings to aid Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

“With the weather we’ve had down this way, the money will help us mend some of the damage caused by the rain,” she said.

“This win is truly unbelievable. I’ve still got a crazy stupid grin – it’s given me a sore jaw!” the woman said.