A new Hawke’s Bay company is creating world-class giftboxes filled with the best products the region has to offer.
Hawke’s Bay Gift Collective, started by couple Josh Smith and Helen Marchal from Havelock North, curates premium gift boxes showcasing Hawke’s Bay products.
Smith and Marchal started the company on “a bit of a whim” when they saw many local businesses struggling from either lack of exposure or lack of sales.
“We’re quite passionate about supporting local businesses and showcasing what Hawke’s Bay has to offer and Hawke’s Bay Gift Collective kind of is a way for us to showcase the local companies in ... a high-quality manner,” Smith said.