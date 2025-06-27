Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

New exhibition begins with Rūaumoko, god of earthquakes: Laura Vodanovich

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Fires being extinguished on Napier's Hastings St after the earthquake. Photo / Arthur Bendigo Hurst, Napier, gifted by Kaye Neill, collection of Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust.

Fires being extinguished on Napier's Hastings St after the earthquake. Photo / Arthur Bendigo Hurst, Napier, gifted by Kaye Neill, collection of Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust.

Opinion

Laura Vodanovich is MTG’s director

Last night we were excited to open Shockwave: Hawke’s Bay’s Great Quake, 1931, our new earthquake exhibition, to the public.

This newly developed exhibition begins with Rūaumoko, god of earthquakes, with his story told by kaumatua Matt Eru, through exhibition text, a children’s animated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today