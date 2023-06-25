Rotary Club member Don Alexander and President Sue Page picked citrus for last year’s Rotary Club of Ahuriri citrus drive. which at the time they did not know would be the last. photo / Paul Taylor

After almost 50 years the Rotary Club of Ahuriri has to say goodbye to its citrus drive, due to new compliance constraints. The club is sad to see such a “long-standing and highly successful” community initiative come to an end.

Each year the citrus drive would have local Rotary club members collect citrus fruits from throughout the Napier district and distribute the fruit to community groups nationwide.

Ahuriri Rotary Club president Sue Page sadly confirmed the citrus project will not be going ahead this year.

Although the project has been running for almost half a century, nearly as long as the club has been established, the reality is it is operating in a different environment now and that means it is simply no longer viable for the club to continue with the project, Page says.

The project, which started in the 70s, has been a hugely successful community initiative for the Rotary Club of Ahuriri for a number of years, with members co-ordinating the picking and collection of citrus fruit grown across Napier.

Once the fruit was collected it would be sent to other regions including Wellington and Dunedin where it was distributed to elderly residents and community groups.

“Unfortunately, due to compliance constraints, the club can no longer continue with this project,” Page said.

She added, “While this is hugely disappointing for the club, its members and the community, we want to thank all those who have contributed over the years.”

The Rotary Club of Ahuriri plans to continue to donate funds to the local Napier community each year and looks forward to continuing to support the region through some of its other fundraising projects

For more information on the Rotary Club of Ahuriri, go to: http://www.ahuriri-rotary.org.nz/



