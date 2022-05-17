Central Hawke's Bay District Council's new CE Doug Tate, with Mayor Alex Walker, at the mihi whakatau to welcome Doug into his new role.

On Monday morning, a light drizzle and a mihi whakatau heralded the entry of Central Hawke's Bay District Council chief executive Doug Tate into his new role.

Doug has made the step up to CE of the council from his previous CHB District Council role as group manager customer and community partnerships.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said Doug's appointment came after an independently led nationwide recruitment campaign that attracted talented applicants from around the country.

"The high-performing team in Central Hawke's Bay continued to punch above its weight, with the best talent evolving right here within our own culture."

"No big chain or special jacket" - but Mayor Alex Walker did present the new CE with a nameplate for his office door.

Representatives from councils across Hawke's Bay and Tararua attended the Monday event, along with representatives of Tamatea tangata whenua, Tararua MP Kieran McAnulty, Eastern District Police Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, elected CHB councillors and CHB District Council staff and of course Doug's family members.

Speaking first at the event, Dr Roger Maaka said it was a farewell to Doug in his old role as well as a welcome to his new role, "an important one for us as tangata whenua as you become the face of our council staff.

"You have been involved in every major project we as tangata whenua have engaged with since 2020. We thank you for your past work and look forward to the future. We may challenge you but we'll always respect you and also work alongside you."

Representing Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Maori partnerships group manager Pieri Munro said "All the councils in Hawke's Bay are represented here today - some to acknowledge, some to congratulate and all with big expectations."

Alex Walker said Doug brings not just skills and experience but has also played a vital role in the council and is "already part of our story".

"There's no big chain or special jacket that goes with the responsibility of being the CE of the council. Just the weight of great expectations."

However, to the delight of the crowd, she did present him with a nameplate to go on his office door.

Doug said the welcome was overwhelming and he had shed a few tears. He thanked mana whenua for their tautoko over the past years and said the decision to apply for the role had been an easy one, "as Tamatea Central Hawke's Bay is an incredibly special place and I am very optimistic for our future".