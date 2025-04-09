Landeater Ltd was set up to oversee business opportunities including managing the use of Te Taumata on behalf of Ngātti Kere hapū and the local Pōrangahau community.

“The new tohu [sign] adds to other new features including a carved pou representing Tamatea and te Maramataka ō Tamatea – firepit ahi kōrero, which includes a seated area called Turamatia.”

The longest place name gained popularity on social media after being featured on Ra Costelloe’s song Open Road, with visitors sharing their videos from the rest stop just off Wimbledon Rd. Costelloe was recently invited to the Taumata and said it was his new favourite spot in the country.

“My trip to visit Taumata and its welcoming whānau was incredible. You can feel the energy up there that seems to strip away any weight and stress off your shoulders. It’s such a peaceful and therapeutic place.

“Tamatea sounds like an inspiring and perceptive ancestor whose energy is still up there today. The vision that the whānau have for this place is incredible and I will support it in any way I can. The developments they have already made with carvings, building of a meeting place by the fire, surrounded by a native garden adds such a special touch to this historic site.”

The recent developments at TauMata mark the soft launch of Landeater Ltd’s Te Haerenga – a self-guided walk and Marama Mai – Experience the Longest Place Name.

Te Haerenga, a three-hour walk, takes walkers to the site of the longest place name and back on a route that passes through farmland.

It’s available between 8am-6pm seven days a week, weather permitting. A good level of fitness is required and it is recommended to wear sturdy footwear and dress warmly.

The journey begins at the carpark, where there’s the opportunity to take a photo with the longest place name sign then on to the woolshed for morning tea and to hear stories connected to the location.