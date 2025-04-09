A new carved sign designed by whānaunga (relative) and artist Jacob Scott has been installed in a dawn ceremony at the site of the longest place name in Pōrangahau.
To some it may appear to be just another hill on a Central Hawke’s Bay farm, but for Māori it is a site of significance recognised internationally as having the longest place name in the world.
The full 85-character name of Tetaumatawhakatangihangakōauauotamateaturipūkākāpikimaungahoronukupōkaiwhenuakitanatahu is the spot located on the Mangamaire Nopera Trust property near Pōrangahau.
Known to locals as “Te Taumata”, the hilltop location which loosely translates to “the place where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, who slid, climbed and swallowed mountains, known as a ‘landeater’, played his flute to his loved one”.
“Jacob Scott’s grandfather and my grandfather are brothers, he’s my cousin,” Landeater Ltd kaitohu/director Peggy Scott said.