Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New arterial road between Havelock North and Hastings would 'increase resilience': report

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
Vehicles along Havelock Rd which is the only direct road between Hastings and Havelock North. Photo / NZME

Vehicles along Havelock Rd which is the only direct road between Hastings and Havelock North. Photo / NZME

A new arterial road linking Hastings and Havelock North would "increase resilience" between the two centres in the case of extreme weather events, a report before Hastings District Council says.

The council is considering what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.