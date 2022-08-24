KAMI-BAY a Hawke's Bay Indonesian Community group celebrated Indonesian Independence Day together in Hasting. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay Indonesian Community group known as KAMI-BAY celebrated the 77th Indonesian Independence Day in Hastings this month.

Independence Day of Indonesia is a national holiday in Indonesia, commemorating the anniversary of Indonesia's proclamation of independence from Dutch colonial rule on August 17, 1945, and the birth of the Republic of Indonesia.

The KAMI-BAY group hosted a colourful cultural celebration on August 20 to remember and show appreciation for those who fought and died in the war for independence.

KAMI-BAY leader Anna Retno explained the bravery, sacrifice and strength of those who fought for independence will always be part of Indonesian history.

"Independence Day is special and has a sacred meaning for Indonesia, yet it also brought new hope and happiness at the same time," Retno said.

The 2022 theme to celebrate independence in Indonesia was "Pulih Lebih Cepat, Bangkit Lebih Kuat", which means "recover faster, revive stronger".

Traditional Indonesian Tumpeng dish served at local Indonesian Independence Day celebrations. Photo / Supplied

In Hawke's Bay, the KAMI-BAY group celebrated with a "humble family gathering and fun day".

The day started with a simple ceremony with the national anthem and Indonesian national songs, bowling, and family games, celebrating with many distinct cultural features such as food, clothing and dance.

The star food of the day was a traditional dish known as tumpeng.

Tumpeng is yellow rice moulded into a cone with various side dishes such as vegetables and meat.

The women in the group dressed in traditional dresses called kebaya - an Indonesian national costume traditionally featured in Javanese celebrations or commemorations of important events.

The earliest form of kebaya is believed to be from the court of the 15th century Javanese Majapahit kingdom as a means to blend existing female kemben. Kebaya is still widely worn in Indonesia in the same form.