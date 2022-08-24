Aged between 100-130 years old, the large Japonica tree on Havelock North Village Green has reached the end of its life. Photo / Supplied

A large japonica tree behind St Columba's Church in Havelock North is about to be removed to make way for another grown from one of its seeds.

A major landmark on Havelock North's Te Mata Rd, the tree is estimated to be anywhere between 100 to 130 years old and has reached the end of its life.

The japonica tree is a "stunning example" of the species also known as the Japanese pagoda tree, said a Hastings District Council spokesperson.

Native to China and Korea, these trees are widely planted in Japan and are popular in public spaces for their shade and the beauty of their summer flowering display.

The tree grows to about 25m high, loses its leaves in winter, and has a spreading, domed crown of leaves and flowers in the summer months.

During the past few years, the Village Green's japonica tree has declined, with leaves in the canopy becoming smaller and smaller.

Despite being maintained as much as possible, the tree is now mostly dead and needs to be removed.

Since 2008, Havelock North resident Jim Watt has been growing the Japonica tree that will replace the tree currently on the village green. Photo / Supplied

In its place, a direct descendant will be planted thanks to the efforts of Havelock North resident Jim Watt, who in 2008 grabbed some seeds from the tree to grow at home.

Watt explained the tree had "flowered well that year and I had an amazing strike and grew about 20 to 30 seedlings, all of which were good images of the parent."

Watt sold most of the plants at a St Columba's Church Fair but kept two growing in his garden.

One of Watt's remaining trees now stands at about 2.5m tall, and he has donated it to Hastings District Council's parks team to replace the tree that needs to be removed.

"It's got a good shape; it will have three big branches coming out from the bottom of the trunk, and will grow into a good replica of the one that's been there," Watt said.

Weather permitting, removal of the dead tree was expected to happen on Thursday, August 25, with the replacement planted immediately afterwards.