Nest Fest passes test at new Hawke's Bay venue

About 6500 punters gathered to enjoy music across multiple stages at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

About 6500 punters gathered to enjoy music across multiple stages at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay's unique indie music festival Nest Fest has passed its first test at a new venue with flying colours.

Promoter Harry Pettit reckoned the fourth Nest fest was easily the biggest, and probably the best so far.

The crowd enjoyed the acts, the new venue - Tomoana Showgrounds - was a hit and the artists - bar one Aussie who is basically living in New Zealand at the moment - were all Kiwi.

''It was great, everyone loved this venue - just the flow of it, the different zones, and lots of shade.

"It was a really good crowd, (they're) not a lot of troublemakers, and they are there for the music.''

The genre of music contributes to the festival's vibe - indie with some house, hip-hop and techno sprinkled across the various stages.

Nest Fest also strives to book artists that are renowned live performers.

This year's headliners included Marlon Williams, whose reputation as a compelling live act grows each time he performs, and Liam Finn, whose manic musicality makes him a "must see" at any festival.

"It's a lot more kind of chilled, but with good live performers - front men and women, that really give a full performance with their art - something that is captivating and unique,'' Pettit said.

Pettit was also quietly chuffed that the event not only created a good time for the punters, but contributed to the Hastings and Napier economy.

Spots for breakfast and coffee were at a premium on Sunday morning as happy punters sought out local coffee and breakfast.

Pettit plans to take a month off for his summer break, before planning for the 2023 event starts.

In the year ahead, there are plenty of acts to be booked, planning meetings to be held and consents to be sought, but the new venue has helped plant the seed of an idea to one day expand the event over two days, and maybe even include on-site camping.

More photographs - p11