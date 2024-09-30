Two motels near the heart of Havelock North are up for sale. Photo / Colliers

Two neighbouring motels have hit the market in a prime location near Havelock North village centre, but there is a catch for buyers wanting to develop the site.

The 20-unit Village Motel at 16 Te Aute Rd and 20-unit Te Mata Lodge at 21 Porter Drive are for sale.

The properties are being marketed as investment properties with long-term leases that run until 2042 (with biennial rent reviews) in place for both motels.

That means any plans to convert the site into a new development would have to wait until the end of those leases.