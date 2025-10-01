Negroni in Napier: Winners of the best iconic Italian cocktail revealed

Judged by local “drinks experts” Gordon Russell and Amy Hopkinson-Styles, the categories celebrated tradition and innovation with each venue bringing their own take on what’s widely considered the world’s most iconic cocktail, all made with passion by Napier’s hospitality legends.

“Napier, you did us proud,” the judges said.

“After weeks of negroni rendezvous where we sampled, spat (yes, we’re wine people), discussed and photographed negronis, it was genuinely hard to choose.

“Our advice is to get out and try as many as you can. Let’s make Napier New Zealand’s Negroni Capital.

“It’s also worth raising a glass (or a jigger) to Hastings Distillers and Napier’s National Distillery whose gins were behind some of the week’s biggest hits.

“Proof, if you needed it, that our local spirits are seriously top shelf.”

So how did a beer expert end up serving the Best Classic Negroni in town?

By calling in the right reinforcements.

Jeremy Bayliss, owner of The Rogue Hop Speakeasy, tapped into the botanical brilliance of Kate and David from Hastings Distillers, who provided all the ingredients - including their organic, locally sourced East Block Gin.

The final flourish came courtesy of Maud, who brought it all together behind the bar.

The result? Pretty in the glass, cold and delicious, with balanced bitterness, layered complexity - and, according to the judges, the kind of negroni that “had you wanting another”.

Two venues took out the Best Negroni Riff title this year, each bringing something totally different and equally impressive to the table.

Casa Ahuriri delivered a dessert-style negroni bursting with cherry and richness, using juice from Luxardo cherries - a nod to the Italian roots of owners Sara and Ricardo.

Vinci’s White Negroni turned heads (and tastebuds) with its bold reinterpretation of the modern classic.

The swap from Lillet Blanc to Cocchi Americano was described by judges as “a masterstroke”, elevating the white negroni to new heights.

The winners didn’t just walk away with bragging rights, they took home handcrafted trophies made by Negroni Week organiser, Vincent Michaelsen.

Each trophy features a resin negroni atop a plinth made from the old bar leaners salvaged from Guffle, the venue that previously occupied the Vinci’s space. The copper plaque was hammered out of gas pipes recently removed during Vinci’s building renovations. A one-of-a-kind prize, built with local flavour and a slice of Napier hospo history.