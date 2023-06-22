Debris at the Esk River mouth north of Napier, six weeks on from the cyclone. Photo / Paul Taylor

After everything the region has gone through with Cyclone Gabrielle, the Napier City Council thought it was only right to find a way to recognise members of the community who jumped into action during and after the cyclone hit Hawke’s Bay.

For the first time in 26 years, the Napier Civic Awards will not be going ahead this. NCC has decided to replace this year’s Civic Awards with awards that specifically recognise the contributions of individuals and community groups during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nominations for the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards are now open and will close on June 30.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the criteria of the traditional annual recognition awards only allow for nominees, specifically individuals, who have given many years of service.

However, this year, the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards will recognise the outstanding members of the community for their contribution to the response to the devastating effects of Gabrielle.

“During Cyclone Gabrielle and in the aftermath there were people who stepped well out of their comfort zone, or out of their normal role, who went above and beyond for community, we want to recognise them for that.

“Many people worked selflessly and tirelessly to help and they deserve recognition. The aim of the awards this year is to thank those individuals and community groups,” Wise said.

The person or group you are nominating must:

Reside within the boundaries of the eight marae of te Taiwhenua o te Whanganui-a-Orotū.

Have provided a high level of voluntary service benefiting the local community in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nominees are not eligible if they are receiving a salary for their service.

The nomination for someone or a group for an award must be supported by another member of the local community.

Not be a current Napier City councillor. Former councillors may be eligible.

Not be told they have been nominated for the award, NCC will contact the successful nominees.

Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards nominations can be made by completing an online application at napier.govt.nz keyword: #cycloneawards.