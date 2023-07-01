Navy friendship rekindled at gym

Ross Burrows and Tony Fraser.

When Ross Burrows joined a fitness class for men with prostate cancer, the last thing he expected was a surprise reunion with an old friend.

Diagnosed in 2015, Ross was initially unconcerned. As a former Medical Chief in the Royal New Zealand Navy, he was well versed in the pros and cons a urological condition could have on older men and felt confident he understood the recovery process.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan and despite what should’ve been a simple operation to have his prostate removed, the cancer remained. But that’s another story.

Since then, Ross sold his house, travelled around Southeast Asia and eventually bought a beachfront property in Hastings.

His urologist suggested he attend Prost-FIT – a weekly exercise class run by Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand (PCFNZ) for men living with prostate cancer.

The classes are solely funded by proceeds from Dry July NZ, a fundraising campaign that challenges people to go alcohol-free and raise funds to support fellow New Zealanders affected by cancer.

Money raised through Dry July helps PCFNZ provide support services to men and their families living with prostate cancer, including a toll-free information service, a free counselling service, a nationwide network of support groups and 40 free Prost-FIT classes a year.

There are many benefits of physical activity for men who have prostate cancer including improving muscle and bone strength, easing fatigue and boosting mental health.

In the months since joining, Ross’s the Hastings Prost-FIT class has grown from four members to 20, making it the largest individual exercise group with prostate cancer in New Zealand.

And that’s when Ross’ story took an incredible turn.

While standing around after class one day, Ross noticed fellow Prost-FIT member Tony Fraser was wearing a Navy association shirt.

“I mentioned to him that I had joined the Navy in 1961. Then Tony said he had joined the Navy in 1961. I said I had served on the HMNZS Taranaki. Tony told me he had too! And suddenly – I remembered treating him in the medical wing over 50 years ago.” Ross explains.

“The Navy spirit in us both was almost immediately rekindled. The Navy has a kinship; it doesn’t matter where you are – you can always talk sailor-gibberish.”

Further conversation revealed both men had fathers in the Air Force and had attended the Suva Boys Grammar School in Fiji at the same time.

“The more we talked the more amazing we realised the story was!” Ross says.

“To have lived in Fiji not too far from each other, to have joined the Navy within months of each other, and now to have ended up in a prostate cancer fitness class in a remote corner of NZ half a century later just blows my mind.”

Tony says the most amusing part of the story to him is how the pair “had attended weeks and weeks of classes together yet we only ended up recognising each other because I had decided to wear a particular t-shirt one day!”

The two have struck up a close friendship in the weeks since and now support each other’s health journey alongside other friends made in the class.

A vital component of the class is the post-workout coffee which gives the group of men a chance to talk about their experiences, especially with managing post-treatment side effects.

Ross says it’s “incredible to see 18-20 guys of various ages with some sort of prostate cancer all exercising and enjoying it. Some of the guys have never been inside a gym before! Our coach Cathy is lovely and is incredible at motivating this group of older men to do stuff they maybe wouldn’t have ever tried.

“There is definitely a feeling of camaraderie and friendship. In a way, Prost-FIT has become a substitute for a support group.”

The Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ has been a proud beneficiary of Dry July NZ for the past three years and gratefully acknowledges the generous assistance of the Dry July NZ Trust for its support.

People who go Dry this coming July and fundraise will not only be doing great things for their own health and wellbeing, but will also be helping the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ provide continuing support for men living with prostate cancer and their whānau. The funding raised in Dry July will enable the Foundation to establish Prost-FIT classes in more locations across the country. There are currently 19 Prost-FIT classes running across the North and South Island, with five more waiting in the wings.

For more information about the Prostate Cancer Support Services or how to attend Prost-FIT classes please visit www.prostate.org.nz or call the Information Service on 0800 66 0800.