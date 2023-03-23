Navy divers to help in search for missing man Joseph Ahuriri

Police are searching for missing man Joseph Ahuriri.

Navy divers will search the coastline near Esk River on Friday looking for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri.

Ahuriri, 40, has been missing for over five weeks and was last seen near Napier on the same morning Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the region.

Surveillance images pictured him next to a ute at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View at 5.46am on February 14, which is his last known sighting.

“Police continue to carry out extensive enquiries to establish what has happened to missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri,” Inspector Martin James, from Hawke’s Bay Police, said.

“[A] police dive squad this week searched an area beside the Esk River and personnel from the Royal New Zealand Navy’s dive and hydrographic unit, HMNZS Matataua, will conduct underwater searches of the coastline [on Friday].

CCTV image of Joseph Ahuriri at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View. Photo / NZ Police

“Roads identified as possible routes taken by Joseph out of Hawke’s Bay have now been flown, driven and, in some areas of high interest, also walked.

“To date, nothing of relevance has been located.

“At present, there are 20 people involved in the operation, including members of the Hawke’s Bay LandSar group.

“Police and Joseph’s family are grateful to everyone who has been in touch as a result of our public appeals.”

Ahuriri left his home in Gisborne on February 13. Ahuriri’s family said the father of eight had been visiting whānau in Hawke’s Bay and planned to return home to Gisborne, but decided to stay at a Napier hotel because of worsening weather.

He checked out of his hotel at 4.28am on February 14 and was driving a white Toyota Hilux, registration DZH116.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation – including CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230225/2804.