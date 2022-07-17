Kel Dombroski, originally from Taranaki (left), and Hawke's Bay local Michael Singh are both taking part in the Classic Physique competition. Photo / Rob Caven

Bodybuilders from all over New Zealand are preparing to attend Hawke's Bay's first-ever natural Muscle and Model Championships.

Anywhere from 70 to 80 contestants are expected, including lots of locals. There are also athletes from as far away as Cromwell, Dunedin and Christchurch.

The traditional bodybuilding competition will be combined with the glamour and fun of a fitness model competition.

The championships are run by ICompete Natural New Zealand (ICN), a bodybuilding federation for natural athletes, and will include divisions and classes catering to beginners and experienced bodybuilders.

ICN president Brenda McDonell says the competition is dynamic, fast-paced, fun, entertaining and strictly for natural athletes.

This first ever natural Muscle and Model Championships will be held on July 30 at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings from 11 am to 7 pm.

McDonell is not sure why there hasn't been a natural show in Hawke's Bay before but said ICN chose Hawke's Bay for a championship as there is an active bodybuilding community in the Bay.

Tayla Gibbs is competing in the Angels division to remember those lost to breast cancer and to raise awareness of breast cancer. Photo / Rob Caven

"ICN has received a lot of support from local athletes at our previous competitions," McDonell said.

"It's a bit like bringing the comp home, in a way," she said.

By competing at the Hawke's Bay event, athletes qualify for Nationals, where pro cards and ICN NZ Oceania team selection will be up for grabs.

Nationals will take place on September 3 in Auckland, then the Oceania Championships are in Brisbane on October 8-9.

ICN's natural Muscle and Model Championships are different to other bodybuilding competitions, being strictly for natural athletes.

Natural athletes compete without using performance-enhancing drugs or methods as determined by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

ICN carries out drug testing at each competition. The Hawke's Bay event's drug testing regime is supported directly by Stealth Supplements and Flex Fitness Havelock North.

Drug testing officials oversee the collection of urine samples from a range of male and female competitors, and then the samples are sent to a WADA-approved lab in Utah, USA.

The athletes' urine is tested for peptide hormones, growth factors and related substances (S2), Beta-2 agonists (S3), hormone and metabolic modulators (S4) and diuretics and other masking agents (S5) using GC/MS and LC/MS test methods.

Any failed test results are forwarded to ICN Worldwide to determine the sanction that will be placed on the athlete; this could be anywhere from a two-year ban or a lifetime ban.

There will be some divisions and classes which aren't currently offered by other bodybuilding federations, such as Ms Sports Model, Men's Fitness, Ms Swimsuit and Ms Runway.

Hawke's Bay local Jay Rob Feratelia competing in Men's Bodybuilding doing a pose called the 'Most Muscular'. Photo / Rob Caven

A team of seven judges will be judging the contestants in real time.

Athletes will take the stage in class groups and go through a series of quarter turns and/or compulsory poses depending on the division they have entered.

The judges are looking for the athletes that best represent the class criteria for that division.

Once judging has been completed for a class, the top three will be announced and medals awarded, and nine first-ever overall Hawke's Bay champions will be crowned.

All judging and medal presentations take place immediately.

"This is very popular with athletes who are free to leave once they have finished their classes and go and eat," McDonell said.

Bodybuilding is a lifestyle. Athletes train all year round to improve their physique.

Competition preparation will start four to six months before the event and typically involves a steady decrease in calories consumed and an increase in cardio workouts on top of the regular weight training.

McDonell said: "It's a gruelling regime which heavily emphasises a strict diet."

The president is encouraging people to come along and get involved.

"If they've never seen a bodybuilding comp before, this is a great opportunity right on their doorstep," she said.

The event showcases the athletes while making it as entertaining as possible for the crowd.

The crowd becomes part of the show and is encouraged to interact with the athletes on stage, hoot and holler, and get giveaways of protein bars and other goodies.

Tickets are available through EventFinda and cost $35 plus fees. Children under 10 are free.

There will be door sales on the day between 10 am and 12 pm. A ticket allows you to come and go throughout the day.