National Party candidate for Napier Katie Nimon (left) is relaxed about the potential identity of her Labour opponent. Photo / Warren Buckland

The National Party’s candidate for the Napier electorate, Katie Nimon, says “it makes no difference” who she runs against in October’s general election.

The future of sitting Napier Labour MP Stuart Nash remains under a cloud, after he was sacked from Cabinet and stripped of his ministerial portfolios on Tuesday.

Nash recently resigned as Minister of Police, before being relieved of his duties as Minister for Economic Development, Minister of Forestry and Minister for Oceans and Fisheries by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

In a text to Hawke’s Bay Today on Wednesday, Nash reiterated that he “won’t be resigning and there will be no messy, expensive by-election”.

But it remains to be seen whether his latest political indiscretion, where he was revealed to have breached Cabinet confidentiality by emailing two businessmen about Government discussions in 2020, sees him potentially expelled from the Labour Party.

Nash is expected to provide a further update on his future, having adamantly stated he will not step down before the middle of April and trigger a by-election.

Napier MP Stuart Nash has said he will not trigger a by-election. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nimon, meanwhile, is not bothered about who her Labour opponent might be come October.

“That’s for Stuart and his decision about what’s ahead for him. All I’ll say is that it doesn’t make a difference who I run against. I’m relentlessly focused on the issues for Napier,” Nimon told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Nash’s expulsion from Cabinet has raised questions about the role of donors and lobby groups in politics and how much influence they potentially have over MPs and ministers.

“It’s a tricky one, right? Because what’s coming out [about Nash] is stuff that’s quite historic,” Nimon said.

“But what it tells you is there’s a pattern of behaviour and I think people can see that.”

Which surely makes voters suspicious of all politicians?

“I don’t think it diminishes trust in politicians. I think it diminishes trust in Stuart Nash,” Nimon said.

Whatever the outcome for Nash, the people of the Napier electorate are potentially without an actual, effective MP at a time when - post-cyclone - they need one most.

“The way that he’s operated has led to this outcome and that’s really disappointing for the region, because they need an advocate,” Nimon said.

“I’m working really hard to advocate for people, but not as an MP of course. Being an MP enables you to get some of these things done faster.

“I have to work as a civilian, but I have the support of the National Party and all the MPs there and we’ll all be working to make sure we give the people of Napier the support they deserve.”