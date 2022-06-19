Hawkes Bay's Hyrum Harris, seen here in action in an earlier match against the Saints, was outstanding against Taranaki's Mountain Airs. Photo: John Cowpland / Photosport

Hawkes Bay's Hyrum Harris, seen here in action in an earlier match against the Saints, was outstanding against Taranaki's Mountain Airs. Photo: John Cowpland / Photosport

The Taylor Hawks sit atop the Sal's National Basketball League table following their 100-89 win over the Taranaki Mountain Airs at Pettigrew Green Arena.

Point forward Hyrum Harris was outstanding on Saturday night with a game-high 22 points on 11 of 14 shots, along with eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

The rest of the starting five scored in double figures too as the Hawks racked up an impressive 25 assists as a team in the wire-to-wire victory over a Taranaki side that endured a 12-hour travel schedule to make it to the game.

Hawke's Bay's next game is against the second-placed Nelson Giants at Pettigrew Green Arena on Sunday evening.

The Hawks (seven wins, three losses) defeated the Giants (six wins, three losses) 79-73 in their match in Nelson last month, although star post and MVP contender Alonzo Mourning III missed the game through illness.