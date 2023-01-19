Pipi the little penguin is only 26 days old, and one of the three newest additions to the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Pipi the little penguin is only 26 days old, and one of the three newest additions to the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Three penguin partnerships at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier have together produced a trio of cute offspring.

The newest additions to the aquarium are three recently hatched kororā [little penguins] named Pipi, Squishy and Eric, offspring of Martin and Burny, Betty and Mo, and Captain and Flip, residents of the National Aquarium of New Zealand’s Penguin Cove.

Eric is the offspring of Martin and Burny, Pipi belongs to Betty and Mo, and Captain and Flip are parents to Squishy and his older brother Dave (born in 2016).

Rachel Haydon, general manager of the National Aquarium, said it was an achievement for kororā to breed successfully in captivity.

“Most of our kororā are rescued birds unable to survive in the wild. It is brilliant to see some of our birds become parents,” Haydon said.

Haydon said little penguin chicks mature in eight to ten weeks, by which time their first adult feathers have grown, and they are ready to start “learning how to penguin”.

Squishy (left) and Eric both settled into Penguin Cove very quickly. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

A statement from the aquarium said the baby kororā are already making themselves known in Penguin Cove, with Eric showing off his swimming skills and making a stir in the pool, Squishy being a social butterfly and Pipi being a little bit more on the shy side with the grown-up penguins.

Becs Cuthbert, supervisor of birds at the National Aquarium, said many penguins are injured by dogs, cats and seals or by hazards in their natural habitats.

Martin came to Penguin Cove after a predator attack, while Burny had her feet burned by a beach fire that wasn’t fully extinguished.

“Napier has a large urban population of kororā, with many nesting along the coast from Napier Port to Westshore,” says Becs. “It should be something we are really proud of, and that means respecting the kororā habitats.”

People can help by having dog walkers ensure their pets stay leashed during kororā nesting season, from July through to February.

Friday, January 20 is Penguin Awareness Day.