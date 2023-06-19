Napier City Council team leader community strategies, Tania Diack, along with councillors Sally Crown and Greg Mawson were instrumental in getting ramps installed along Marine Parade.

Napier City Council team leader community strategies, Tania Diack, along with councillors Sally Crown and Greg Mawson were instrumental in getting ramps installed along Marine Parade.

In Napier City Council’s bid to make Napier more accessible to everyone, it has installed a new ramp to what some call the “hidden treasure” on the Marine Parade.

The Sunken Gardens along the Napier foreshore have been around since the 1960s and have had a few variations of work done over the years.

Now Napier’s hidden treasure is more accessible for everyone to enjoy. Mobility-challenged visitors no longer have to miss out or find a way to manoeuvre down the stairs as a shiny new ramp has been installed on the north side of the garden, next to Par 2 MiniGolf.

The ramp is the second of its kind to pop up along Marine Parade, following one recently constructed near the Tom Parker Fountain.

Other new accessways added to Marine Parade include pathways to picnic tables at Marine Parade Reserve, opposite Coote Rd.

All the new accessibility projects are key actions from Napier’s Disability Action Plan, stemming from the NCC Disability Strategy, which the council adopted in 2021.

Following the launch of the Disability Strategy, disability portfolio holder councillor Greg Mawson and councillor Sally Crown saw an opportunity to work together to champion the projects.

“One in four Kiwis live with a disability. We can’t deliver everything in our plan all at once, but what might seem like a small thing to those of us who are less likely to be faced with accessibility barriers can have a big impact on those who are,” Mawson said.

Councillor Crown, who has grown up with whānau who have varying accessibility needs, said, “considering how Marine Parade contributes to wellbeing and experience in Napier, adding accessibility features like this means more of our community and visitors benefit”.

The council has almost completed the paintwork on the on-street mobility parks managed by NCC, and staff and contractors are now turning their focus to upgrading other mobility car parks around Napier that were rated poor in last year’s mobility car park review.

As part of the upgrade, some car parks in the Marewa Shopping Centre and outside Ocean Spa will be moved so they are more practical to use. Extra car parks will also be installed over time to increase mobility parking availability, starting with a block on Dalton St in the central city.

In other areas of Napier, Anderson Park is set to receive more pieces of accessible playground equipment in 2024, along with communication boards that use pictures to help children and whānau communicate, share ideas, and interact while at the playground. Those will also include a QR code to link to sign language options to use when visiting the playground.

The council also has plans to upgrade the Westshore playground to encompass accessibility improvements and new surfaces, while a new playground at Park Island includes accessible play equipment. The playgrounds are set for completion in spring and summer respectively.

While there is a major focus on making Napier an accessible city that everyone can enjoy, NCC is also working internally to encourage a more accessible workplace.

“Barrier Free Accessibility Aware” training will be offered to key staff. It will provide guidance on the creation of accessible buildings, spaces and transport networks that meet the needs of all people.

For more information about the Napier Disability Strategy and Action Plan, and other services available visit the Napier City Council website, and search keywords ‘Accessible Napier’.