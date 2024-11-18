A witness said a museum staff member told the suspicious package "was only somebody’s crazy art project”. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Hawke’s Bay Today understands a peculiar bird-like package that sparked a bomb scare at a Napier museum and gallery was an art project left at the door.

The commotion at the MTG Hawke’s Bay began on Sunday morning when a colourful creation, made of fabric, was found sitting outside the museum’s entrance.

Concerned about its origin and intent, police were called in about 9.30am.

As a precaution, the museum was temporarily closed and nearby streets were cordoned off, while “an explosives dog travelled to the scene”, police reported.

By 2pm the suspense was over.