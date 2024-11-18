Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier's MTG Museum bomb scare caused by art project

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read
A witness said a museum staff member told the suspicious package "was only somebody’s crazy art project”. Photo / Rafaella Melo

A witness said a museum staff member told the suspicious package "was only somebody’s crazy art project”. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Hawke’s Bay Today understands a peculiar bird-like package that sparked a bomb scare at a Napier museum and gallery was an art project left at the door.

The commotion at the MTG Hawke’s Bay began on Sunday morning when a colourful creation, made of fabric, was found sitting outside the museum’s entrance.

Concerned about its origin and intent, police were called in about 9.30am.

As a precaution, the museum was temporarily closed and nearby streets were cordoned off, while “an explosives dog travelled to the scene”, police reported.

By 2pm the suspense was over.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police determined the package “posed no threat”.

Police determined the package was harmless and "it posed no threat." Photo / Rafaella Melo
Police determined the package was harmless and "it posed no threat." Photo / Rafaella Melo

A witness said a museum staff member told them they had to go through the motions because the package was suspicious, but “in the end, it was only somebody’s crazy art project”.

According to police, the individual who left the package had been spoken to and there was no malicious intent. Police thank the community for their patience while the matter was resolved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today