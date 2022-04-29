"Twinkle" is one of the photos featured in the exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Child", by the children of Marewa Kindergarten at Creative Arts Napier on Byron St. Photo / Supplied

Tamariki in Marewa have gifted their unique perspective for their own photo exhibition.

"Through the Eyes of a Child" at Creative Arts Napier on Byron St is an exhibition of 33 photographs taken by tamariki at Marewa Kindergarten.

The exhibition opened on Friday, April 29 from 5pm to 7pm and runs until May 12.

Teacher Anne-Marie Perry-Smith said the children at the kindergarten had often asked to borrow her camera before a parent donated a professional Lumix camera for them to use about two years ago.

She said the kids knew how to handle the camera and were entirely independent when using it.

"We don't have any say, we don't follow them around while they are using it, we just say "off you go and put it back when you are finished with it.

"It is just as much a part of kindergarten life as painting or playdough or dress-up; it is just a part of their every day."

She said she uploaded photographs every Friday and often printed out gems for display.

"Beautiful Wings" will be featured in the exhibition. It depicts a monarch butterfly resting on a child's hand. Photo / Supplied

The titles of the photographs in the exhibition were decided upon collectively by all the children at the kindergarten.

"We are really big on this being a collaboration and all the children are as important in the exhibition as the next one."

"They've all contributed in some way."

She said the exhibition was a celebration of how awesome the children were.

"It gives us an insight into what is important to the children and how they view things and what they choose to photograph and how they choose to photograph it."

"Fireman Taking a Nap" will be featured in the exhibition. Teacher Anne-Marie Perry-Smith says the photographs give unique insight into how the children view things. Photo / Supplied

She said it was extra special for children who were pre-verbal to have access to photography as a language.

"They can't describe what they are seeing, but they can take a photograph of it."

• Entry to the exhibition is free. The photographs are all for sale; proceeds will go towards fundraising for an extension on the side of the kindergarten for a wet-weather area.