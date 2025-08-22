Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier’s Lunchonline service delivers 3.3 million school meals across New Zealand

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Arthur Miller School girls eating sushi supplied through Napier-based business Lunchonline, which has delivered over 3.3 million meals to schools nationwide since 2010.

Arthur Miller School girls eating sushi supplied through Napier-based business Lunchonline, which has delivered over 3.3 million meals to schools nationwide since 2010.

A Napier-based online lunch service has delivered over 3.3 million meals to schools across the country since its launch in 2010.

It all started with the former owner of Taradale local Heaven’s Bakery, Jason Heaven, who wanted to cut down on waste.

He created Lunchonline 15 years ago in partnership

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save