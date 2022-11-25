Napier’s loss is Hastings’ gain: Plan for business hub to move cities

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub, currently based in Ahuriri, is set for a move. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings is on the verge of securing a big coup for its business community with plans revealed for the Hawke’s Bay Business Hub to move to the city.

The Hawke’s Bay Business Hub is currently based out of a property at Ahuriri in Napier featuring seven organisations - all of which have a “business support” orientation.

The business hub is considered a great location for networking and includes the likes of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

The landlord of the Ahuriri property has decided not to renew the business hub’s lease, which will conclude at the end of January.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, on behalf of the five Hawke’s Bay councils, is currently operating the business hub and seeking a new home for the group.

The business hub in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Business hub project manager Michael Basset-Foss said a property on Queen St in Hastings was the best option found and talks were underway with the landlord.

“Councils engaged The Property Group to undertake an extensive search and options assessment process,” he said.

“The Queen St location is the preferred location based against criteria such as location, fit-out requirements, timing, presence, cost and suitability to be used as a business hub.

“Councils are working through details with tenants and the landlord to reach a mutually agreeable position.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst hailed the city’s new addition.

“With the support of The Property Group, various options were looked at as a new location for the business hub, and through that process the site that best fit their needs was identified in Hastings.

“As with all businesses we welcome them to our city.”



