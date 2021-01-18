Napier's Little Theatre to feature play on earthquake's 90th anniversary

An iconic image of a fireman walking through the debris after the Hawke's Bay earthquake in 1931. Photo / Supplied

Napier Repertory Players are delighted to announce tickets are now on sale for the

worldwide premiere of John Cocking's Threads Of Life, at The Little Theatre in McGrath St.

Based on events before, during, and immediately following the devastating Hawke's Bay

earthquake of February 3, 1931, Threads Of Life commemorates the 90th anniversary of the disaster like never before.

Writer and director, Cocking, has woven a story using extracts from personal diaries,

dialogue from memoirs, and the written accounts of that February day in 1931.

It may be coincidence or it may be fate but, for a short time, the characters' lives are bound together, the threads of their lives woven and intertwined with each other.

This will be a theatre experience like no other with action occurring on stage and around the auditorium, the characters weaving the Threads Of Life.

The production has a strictly limited season. The Art Deco weekend performances (

February 18-21) are almost sold out, and the standard season from February 24 to March 6 is selling fast.

