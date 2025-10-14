Advertisement

Napier’s haven for sailing played host to yachting tragedy: Gail Pope

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read

Yachts tied up to an inner harbour jetty in the 1920s.

Gail Pope is a social history curator at the MTG.

Te Whanganui-a-Orotū/Napier Inner Harbour, described by Captain Cook as a “pretty large lake of saltwater,” was a tidal lagoon, water entering at the narrow channel and lapping all the way to the Poraiti foothills.

Imbued with spiritual significance, it

