Napier's City Medical closed overnight due to damaged doors

Damage to the entrance doors of Napier's City Medical are preventing the doors from closing which presented a safety issue to staff overnight, leading to the clinic's closure. Photo / NZME

Napier City Medical will be closed overnight on Thursday due to the front doors being damaged.



The nurse-led clinic will be closed from 9pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday, due to the entrance doors being damaged and unable to be closed.

This causes issues for staff safety overnight, a spokesperson for the DHB said.



Security will be on-site overnight at City Medical

The spokesperson apologised for the short notice and said they hoped to have the issue resolved by Friday.

A further update will be provided in the morning.



If you need medical help after 9pm tonight in Napier, people should:

- For minor medical conditions or injuries call Healthline 0800 611 116

- For more urgent medical attention go to Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department, Canning Road Hastings

- For a medical emergency call 111.