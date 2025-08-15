Advertisement
Napier’s citizens’ assembly participants to receive $800 each and will remain anonymous

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Lifeguards keep an eye on swimmers at the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa.

The 40 chosen participants of Hawke’s Bay’s first citizens’ assembly will each be given $800 for their time chewing over the future of Napier’s Aquatic Centre.

Napier City Council says the financial compensation for the assembly will remove as many barriers to participation as possible.

However, the monetary reward has

