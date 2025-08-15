“Participants will work eight hours per day over four Saturdays, along with evening sessions as and when required,” the spokeswoman said.

“The purpose of the assembly is to gather people from all ages and demographics of Napier.

“It is important that we don’t disqualify anyone from participating due to cost or other practical needs.

“Other supports will also be in place if needed, such as childcare and transport.”

The spokeswoman said the council wants to remove as many barriers to participation as possible, as the assembly have been charged with a big job.

“This is quite a commitment for people who are being asked to first bring their own opinions, but then listen to experts from a range of areas like aquatic centres, disability and therapy, people who prepare play and recreation strategies, people who have knowledge on what type of land and location is suitable for this type of activity, among others,” she said.

“Then we are asking them to deliberate and come to consensus on their recommendations to council, so it’s a fairly big commitment of time and thinking, as well as collaboration.”

Napier City Council has said they will not name the assembly’s 40 participants.

Napier resident Stu Collins said he was concerned the Citizens’ Assembly would be perceived as a “secret society” and said there should be full discourse on costs and the names of the people “trying to influence our chosen Napier representatives”.

“We have councillors and Napier City Council to make the decisions around here without being influenced by people who wish to remain anonymous,” Collins said.

“We, the ratepayers, are once again paying the bills for something not needed.”

What do Napier’s mayoral candidates think?

Kirsten Wise – I believe paying $800 to assembly members is fair, reflecting the significant time commitment and removing financial obstacles. I support the members remaining anonymous, to protect them from undue influence, encourage open dialogue, and ensure the process remains idea-focused rather than personality-driven.

Richard McGrath – While council agreed to run this process, I’m sure the community will find it hard to accept the cost of $32,000 in payments, especially during these hard times. Personally, I didn’t support this topic being chosen as it’s too polarising for a first-up citizens’ assembly.

Nigel Simpson – I wish the members of the assembly well and I look forward to receiving their recommendations, at least afterwards we’ll finally have a clear direction. Citizens’ assemblies are a legitimate form of public consultation and are used widely in other countries. However, these processes are expensive, conservatively about the equivalent of the annual cost of an elected member for a decision. Perhaps we could have more assemblies and fewer city councillors?

