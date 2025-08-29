Napier’s Art Deco Trust gives landmark building new chapter: Laura Vodanovich

For example, the ‘curb cuts’, which you see in footpaths to allow ease of wheelchair access, are useful and used by many others - for prams, wheeled suitcases, trolleys, etc.

Arts Access Aotearoa are a great resource for the country, providing guidance, advice and practical help for anyone or any institution wanting to increase their accessibility, thereby ensuring that everyone can enjoy the arts.

On Wednesday I had the privilege of attending the official opening of the Women’s Rest in Ahuriri/Napier, now home of the Art Deco Trust.

Designed by architect Louis Hay, this building has been closed the entire time I’ve been living in Te Matau-a-Māui, so it was wonderful to see this significant historic treasure back open to the public.

I was taken on a tour of the building before renovations began, so it was great to see the final transformation. The vision Art Deco Trust heritage manager and GM, Jeremy Smith, painted on that tour has now been realised and what a wonderful job they have done.

This splendid building project, rejuvenating and revitalising an important heritage building in Ahuriri, was a joint project between the Art Deco Trust and Napier City Council.

MTG Hawke’s Bay Tai Ahuriri played a small role in this project too, as our team researched and wrote the story of the women’s rest for display in the new facility and later an exterior sign will be erected, telling the story of the whenua/land.

I hope the Art Deco Trust enjoy their new home and that the community appreciate the new lease of life given to the Women’s Rest.

The final event in the arts trio, was the opening of the New Zealand International Film Festival on Thursday night.

The festival started off on a great footing, with an enthusiastic crowd attending the opening film creating a real buzz in the air.

The first film in our festival, It Was Just An Accident, did not disappoint - building up the tension and leaving me with much to ponder.

What a fabulous way to kick off 10 days of a varied smorgasbord of films.

Weeks like this remind me of why I work in the creative industry and just how arts and culture add to the beauty and richness of our everyday lives.