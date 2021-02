Everyone wants their photo taken with a lady, and it was no different for 8-year-old Polly Rickard, of Tauranga, as she ventured into Emerson St in the Napier CBD. Photo / Ian Cooper

It might have been missing some of the trappings, but few seemed to notice as the annual commemoration of Napier's post-earthquake area and Art Deco heritage carried-on without the festival which had to be canned because of the uncertainties of the Covid-19 crisis. Photographer Ian Cooper was among those who enjoyed the weekend out in the Art Deco Capital of the World.

The most common Art Deco Weekend accessory was the most un-art deco thing of all - the cellphone and the selfie.

Just a little shelter to watch a bit of sailing deco off Marine Parade, just south of the viewing platform.

Mums and dads and the kids have become one of the most pleasing features of Art Deco celebration, with both dad and the young one getting a handle on things at the Soundshell. Photo Ian Cooper