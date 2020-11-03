Napier's Art Deco festival 2021 to 'salute the services'

Napier's Sound Shell will again host many Deco festival events. Photo / Supplied

A "salute to the services" and new Māori-heritage element are two of the exciting additions to next year's Art Deco Festival.

The festival marks both the 90th anniversary of the 1931 earthquake and 80th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The five-day celebration in February offers locals and visitors a truly memorable and moving experience of resilience and spirit of the people of Hawke's Bay "who 90 years ago courageously rebuilt their town and lives following the 1931 earthquake".

Next year's programme delivers about 300 individual events and includes 50 new events that have been added to the line-up.

Festival director Greg Howie said the event had moved to a "new level", reaching

beyond the streets of Napier.

"This festival is going to have a huge emotional impact, as we salute servicemen and

women who played a crucial role during the Hawke's Bay earthquake and in many of the natural disasters around New Zealand," he said.

"The Royal New Zealand Navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, commissioned into service in 2019, will make its first visit to Napier which will be a very special addition to this Festival"

Saturday will be dedicated to saluting the services, beginning with the New Zealand

Services and First Responders' special Breakfast in the RSA involving 100 uniformed

servicemen and women from the Royal New Zealand Navy, Royal New Zealand Air Force, New Zealand Army, New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, and St John

Ambulance.

The Art Deco Festival is the biggest public event in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

During lunchtime a one off traditional event that dates back centuries will be the

charter parade and military march involving up to 150 soldiers, who will lead the vintage car parade down Emmerson St to the Soundshell accompanied by the 7th

Battalion Band and 5th/7th Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

"We are very excited to be welcoming back the beautiful vintage railcar RM31 which entered service in 1938 and will take its passengers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

"Festival-goers will have the opportunity to ride the railcar from Napier to Hastings or take a picnic hamper and visit the Otane markets. This will be popular for families and will sell out quickly.

"A new and first time category to the Festival Programme is the Toi Deco Māori which has been steered by Charles Ropitini, the principal Māori adviser for Napier City Council.

A selection of cultural events celebrating 20s and 30s Māori heritage, featuring, a Toi Deco Māori Village created in the Sunken Gardens on Marine Parade, will showcase traditional Māori arts, ancient storytelling, walking tours and many other programmed events.

The festival activities will once again bring a line-up of artists to perform in Friday Night with the Stars, as well as incredible musicians from all over New Zealand to perform in the city's streets.

Dancing and Deco go hand in glove. Photo / Supplied

The vintage carparade will feature up to 50 veteran cars 100 years or older.

To commemorate the 90th anniversary, the HB Vintage Car Club has invited a number of

vehicles that survived the 1931 earthquake.

The popular Memorial Flying Displays are back in the skies with a range of vintage planes including the DC3, known as the Queen of the Skies, making its journey from Auckland to Napier carrying passengers on this flight.

The Soundshell will again be the community free event hub for the festival, featuring many events.

"As the largest event in Hawke's Bay, attracting up to 40,000 visitors to the region, accommodation is limited and does get booked up early. We do urge people to

book as soon as they can and to not forget alternative accommodation options including Airbnb and even staying with family and friends."

The festival runs from February 17-21, 2021. To see the full programme of events and to purchase tickets visit artdecofestival.co.nz