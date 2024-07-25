Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier’s 150th anniversary: Dawn service, family fun planned as community encouraged to contribute

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Hastings St in the Napier CBD. The city turns 150 this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings St in the Napier CBD. The city turns 150 this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s bustling seaside city of Napier turns 150 this year, and its council says multiple events are planned to celebrate and commemorate the occasion leading up to the official anniversary on November 28.

A family fun day at Anderson Park, a dawn service on the official anniversary day and a host of other family-friendly activities are planned.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise encouraged locals and visitors to join commemoration events between now and November, celebrating and acknowledging what makes Napier a special place.

“This anniversary is a time to pay tribute to our people’s resilience, community spirit and commitment to creating a city that continues to thrive for generations to come,” Wise said.

“At times, our community has been challenged, but in the face of adversity, we’ve always worked together to find our way through. We’ve built back better, forging strong connections and partnerships along the way.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier has about 67,000 residents and is cherished by countless visitors for its famed Art Deco architecture and spectacular coastline.

The city became a borough in 1874 when provincial superintendent J.D. Ormond sought to make it self-sufficient in its finances and administration. Eventually, the central government granted Napier municipal status.

“Napier has a rich tapestry of heritage, and as the city commemorates this significant milestone, council acknowledges a history that extends much further back than 1874,” Wise said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re taking time to honour those who went before us; we are telling some of their stories, celebrating their strength and determination, and remembering what went into making our vibrant and thriving little city.”

Wise said community groups were also starting to consider how they could initiate, drive and host events that work for them and the people they serve.

“I’m excited to see these events rejuvenate us as a community and enliven our Napier spirit,” she said.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today