Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier woman scammed over her missing cat – a lie that it had been found cost her hundreds

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Graysen James (inset) and her missing cat Louis. James was scammed out of $300 by people claiming to have found him.

Graysen James (inset) and her missing cat Louis. James was scammed out of $300 by people claiming to have found him.

  • Graysen James was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after posting a lost-pet listing online.
  • A caller pretending to be from Napier SPCA claimed her missing cat was found and needed vet care, then asked for her bank details.
  • James reported the scam to police, who urge the public to never give banking details over the phone.

A Napier woman wants to warn others with lost pets to be vigilant after she gave hundreds of dollars to scam callers who tricked her into thinking they’d found her missing cat.

The scammers found the contact details of 28-year-old Graysen James on a New Zealand animal registry website and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today