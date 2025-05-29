The SPCA says it’s not the first time it has been name-dropped by scammers, and people need to know the organisation would never ask for bank details over the phone.

A police spokesperson says they’re investigating but have limited lines of inquiry to find those responsible.

Graysen recently moved from Greenmeadows to Taradale and took her cats with her.

It was a smooth move until her black-and-white domestic shorthair cat Louis saw an open cat door and made a run for it on Tuesday, May 20. He has been missing since.

To get the word out about her beloved missing feline, James put Louis’ information and picture, with her contact details, on the lost pet section of the Companion Animals NZ Register – a lost and found pet microchip database.

A week later James received a call from a number with no caller ID.

She would normally not answer calls like it, but thought it may have something to do with Louis.

On the phone was a man with a British accent saying he worked for Napier SPCA and that a cat had been brought into Carevets Napier that matched the description of Louis.

The man required James to answer a series of detailed questions about her cat.

“So I did that and he came back and said ‘it’s a match’.

“Sigh of relief, we’ve found your cat, I was absolutely ecstatic,” James said.

“Then he said to me I’m going to transfer you to the vet at Carevets and he can talk to you, just because Louis has some injuries to him.”

James was then transferred to another man with a British accent who said Louis had been handed in that morning and he had an ear infection from a cat fight and was slightly malnourished, but in good spirits.

“I was just so happy,” James said.

The man then said that the vet bill would be $300. James remained convinced the call was genuine and she said she would pay the money.

The man then said he would require her bank details.

After giving her bank details, James asked quickly why she couldn’t pay in the store, to which the man said she had to pay over the phone so she could receive a text message with her pick-up details.

“I was like ‘no, this isn’t right’,” she said.

“But it was already too late.”

James hung up the phone and immediately realised she’d been scammed. She called Carevets and SPCA – both told her no cat had been brought in that day.

“They’ve taken $300 out of my account for a Prezzie Card and I don’t have my cat,” she said.

“You should be able to put your contact information and a picture of your lost cat online thinking that it’s going to be okay, but no.

“People go on those sites and just pick names and numbers and just call them.”

James made a report with police and encouraged anyone else who has been scammed to do the same.

She’s still looking for Louis.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said because the call was made from a number with caller ID blocked, their lines of inquiry were limited.

They wanted the public to remain vigilant and never give their banking details over the phone to a stranger, no matter which company they claim to be calling from.

“If you are worried you have given your details to a person who may have been a scammer – notify your bank immediately,” they said.

“If you receive a suspicious call from your bank or phone provider, hang up and ring the company back on their publicly listed number – not the number they have called you on – and alert them to the call you have just received. If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to your bank and to Police using our 105 line.”

Napier and Hastings SPCA centre manager Tamra Hay said scammers had pretended to be the animal charity before by phone and email.

“Your local SPCA centre will never ask a member of the public for money over the phone for any reason,” Hay said.

“We strongly encourage people to microchip their pets and to ensure the contact details are kept updated. This is the most effective way of reuniting yourself with your lost pet, as SPCA centres and vet clinics will scan for a chip on incoming animals.”