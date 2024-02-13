Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier woman Patricia Dick, who drove ambulances and lived at Tower of London during WWII, turns 100

Michaela Gower
By
4 mins to read
Patricia Dick said she is most grateful for the sunshine. Photo / Connull Lang

Patricia Dick said she is most grateful for the sunshine. Photo / Connull Lang

She’s lived in the Tower of London, drove ambulances, and fell in love with a prisoner of war - now Patricia Dick can add a 100th birthday party to her remarkable life story.

Patricia, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today