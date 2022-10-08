Napier wins Ross Shield rugby

The Napier team celebrates after securing the Ross Shield for 2022 with five wins in five matches in Dannevirke. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier has regained the Ross Shield for supremacy in Hawke's Bay primary schools rugby.

The team completed the competition with a fifth win from five games by beating Hastings West 10-5 on the last day of the tournament at Dannevirke's Rugby Park.

The two sides shared the honours when Napier last got a hand on the trophy in 2018 and with Hastings West having had two draws earlier in the week had another hand on the trophy before today's match started.

As a result of having had a loss and the two draws, regular top-side Hastings West had just two wins from its five matches.

Hastings East beat Wairoa 53-12 to claim second place with three wins, And Central Hawke's Bay was leading Dannevirke about halftime in a match which would decide the winner of country teams prize the Life Members Salver.