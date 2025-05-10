Each event will include entertainment or a theme, such as “blues and barbecue” or even a murder mystery night.

People can also buy drinks and extras like at a regular venue.

A murder mystery night on Saturday and Mother’s Day lunch event on Sunday had sold out. Spaces remained available for a Mother’s Day dinner event.

The Old Mill is a venue on Hospital Hill, which – until now – has only been available for private functions and boasts a garden area and large dining space.

The Old Mill on Main St on Napier's Hospital Hill is the site of the new venture. Photo / NZME

The venue will continue to be available for weddings and private functions, but when it is not being used for that purpose, Bareknuckle BBQ at The Old Mill will offer events to the public.

That will mainly be on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

“It has opened up this venue for all of Hawke’s Bay,” West said.

Bareknuckle BBQ restaurant was based in Hastings but closed earlier this year.

West said it had been struggling to stay afloat in Hastings and this venture benefited two businesses.

She said a connection was made with The Old Mill co-owner Charlie Huxstep, who owns the venue with his wife Billie Huxstep, through a mutual friend and the partnership had blossomed.

Charlie Huxstep said it was great to team up.

“We have been growing fantasticly on the wedding side and we had a really busy summer,” he said.

“But, we have this beautiful building and it’s empty six days a week apart from Saturdays, and with the winter season the weddings dry up apart from the odd few that come through.

“So, it was a really good opportunity to pair up with Bareknuckle to actually fill up the season.”

Bareknuckle BBQ co-owner Jamie Hohipuha said “the mindset is probably a little bit different for an event”, which people would hopefully adapt to, with each event starting at a certain time and ending at a certain time.

He said its staples would remain on offer including the likes of brisket, pulled pork, ribs and beef cheeks.

Bareknuckle BBQ will take care of the kitchen and The Old Mill team, led by manager Chloe Edwards, will largely run front-of-house.

“You are not going for dinner you are going for an experience,” Edwards said.

To make a booking or see what is on offer at Bareknuckle BBQ at The Old Mill visit the Bareknuckle BBQ or The Old Mill Facebook pages. Prices and dates vary for each event.