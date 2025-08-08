Napier-Wairoa road: Tenders set to open for Waikare Gorge highway project

A computerised Waka Kotahi flyover of the Waikare Deviation planned for State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A tender for building a 3.4km State Highway 2 deviation between Napier and Wairoa should be let early next year, paving the way for a project likely to cost over $400 million.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) senior project manager Chris Mahoney said a tender process for the Waikare Gorge realignment, bypassing Putorino and the gorge, will open this month and close in December.

With land use and resource consents granted last year and property acquisition to be finalised, it will enable a start in 2026.

Confirmation comes as work starts on a second temporary replacement bridge just north of Putorino at the site of the Waikare River bridge, which was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

NZTA says funding for the Bailey bridge replacement by New Zealand’s first Acrow bridge, amid the phasing out of the Bailey bridge stock first used in New Zealand in the 1940s, is separate from that of the realignment.