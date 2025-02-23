Advertisement
Napier: Vehicle swerves to avoid police spikes, crashes into parked car beside school sports fields

A man was arrested after demanding cash from a Te Awa store and fleeing from police, later crashing near Napier Boys' High School sports fields. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A vehicle swerving to avoid police spikes crashed into a parked car in front of surprised schoolboy cricketers in Napier on Monday.

Police say the crash outside the Napier Boys’ High School sports fields brought to an end a man’s attempted run from the law after he demanded cash from a Te Awa store.

Police were called to Te Awa Ave about 10am after a report that a man had entered the store and demanded money.

A police spokeswoman said a man then fled in a vehicle, which was located shortly after, but failed to stop.

She said the vehicle was not pursued.

“Spikes have been laid and the vehicle has swerved to avoid them, striking a parked vehicle on Te Awa Ave.”

A man was arrested after demanding cash from a Te Awa store and fleeing from police, later crashing near Napier Boys' High School sports fields. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
One man was arrested at the scene and the road closed for a short time. Charges were yet to be confirmed.

A car with damage to its rear could be seen facing sideways in the middle of the road after the crash.

A tow truck was on the scene shortly after 11am and both lanes had reopened to traffic by 11.20am.

