A vehicle swerving to avoid police spikes crashed into a parked car in front of surprised schoolboy cricketers in Napier on Monday.
Police say the crash outside the Napier Boys’ High School sports fields brought to an end a man’s attempted run from the law after he demanded cash from a Te Awa store.
Police were called to Te Awa Ave about 10am after a report that a man had entered the store and demanded money.
A police spokeswoman said a man then fled in a vehicle, which was located shortly after, but failed to stop.
She said the vehicle was not pursued.