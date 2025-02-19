Advertisement
Napier urgent care future uncertain as after-hours changes loom

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

All hospital emergency departments (EDs) are failing to assess patients with imminently or potentially life-threatening conditions on time.
  • The future of urgent care at Napier Health Centre is uncertain before changes on March 1.
  • Health NZ confirmed after-hours services will merge and close at 8pm.
  • Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise criticised the decline in healthcare and urged accessible community services.

Health NZ is yet to confirm exactly what the future of urgent health care at the Napier Health Centre looks like, despite it being little more than a week before changes are due to come into place.

Napier Health Centre, where opening hours will change from March 1. However, government agency Health New Zealand has not yet revealed the full extent of changes. Photo / Doug Laing
Government health agency Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora confirmed late on Tuesday

